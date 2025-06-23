Impossible Cloud Network TokenICNT
The live Impossible Cloud Network Token price today is $0.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $23.63M. The table above accurately updates our ICNT price in real time. The price of ICNT is down -10.02% since last hour, down -25.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $275.81M. ICNT has a circulating supply of 187.60M coins and a max supply of 700.00M ICNT.
Impossible Cloud Network Token Stats
What is the market cap of Impossible Cloud Network Token?
The current market cap of Impossible Cloud Network Token is $73.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Impossible Cloud Network Token?
Currently, 59.96M of ICNT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $23.63M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -25.19%.
What is the current price of Impossible Cloud Network Token?
The price of 1 Impossible Cloud Network Token currently costs $0.39.
How many Impossible Cloud Network Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Impossible Cloud Network Token is 187.60M. This is the total amount of ICNT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Impossible Cloud Network Token?
Impossible Cloud Network Token (ICNT) currently ranks 565 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
