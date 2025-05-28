Internet ComputerICP
Internet Computer news.
The live Internet Computer price today is $5.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $64.74M. The table above accurately updates our ICP price in real time. The price of ICP is down -0.03% since last hour, up 2.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.90B. ICP has a circulating supply of 533.61M coins and a max supply of 533.61M ICP.
What is Internet Computer?
What is the market cap of Internet Computer?
The current market cap of Internet Computer is $2.90B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Internet Computer?
Currently, 11.92M of ICP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $64.74M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.25%.
What is the current price of Internet Computer?
The price of 1 Internet Computer currently costs $5.43.
How many Internet Computer are there?
The current circulating supply of Internet Computer is 533.61M. This is the total amount of ICP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Internet Computer?
Internet Computer (ICP) currently ranks 49 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
