The Internet Computer (IC) is a blockchain network built by the DFINITY Foundation that aims to support smart contract development at scale. It's an attempt to reinvent how users interact with internet applications as its nodes run on specialized hardware housed by various independent data centers. The IC lets developers deploy and run applications through the use of canisters, which are akin to smart contracts. Each canister has a storage capacity of 4GB. The IC features two core tokens: ICP is the network's governance token, and Cycles (created by burning ICP) are a form of stablecoin that allows users to pay for computational resources and network transactions.