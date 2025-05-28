id

SPACE IDID

Live SPACE ID price updates and the latest SPACE ID news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.206

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.20

24h high

$0.21

VS
USD
BTC

The live SPACE ID price today is $0.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.28M. The table above accurately updates our ID price in real time. The price of ID is up 1.41% since last hour, up 0.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $411.93M. ID has a circulating supply of 430.51M coins and a max supply of 2.00B ID.

SPACE ID Stats

What is the market cap of SPACE ID?

The current market cap of SPACE ID is $88.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SPACE ID?

Currently, 88.63M of ID were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.35%.

What is the current price of SPACE ID?

The price of 1 SPACE ID currently costs $0.21.

How many SPACE ID are there?

The current circulating supply of SPACE ID is 430.51M. This is the total amount of ID that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SPACE ID?

SPACE ID (ID) currently ranks 538 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 88.86M

0.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#538

24H Volume

$ 18.28M

Circulating Supply

430,000,000

latest SPACE ID news