$0.0243 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.02 24h high $0.02

The live Impossible Finance Launchpad price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.03K. The table above accurately updates our IDIA price in real time. The price of IDIA is down -0.06% since last hour, up 9.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 24.31M. IDIA has a circulating supply of 748.39M coins and a max supply of 1.00B IDIA .