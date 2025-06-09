MEET48IDOL
$0.0163
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live MEET48 price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $56.61M. The table above accurately updates our IDOL price in real time. The price of IDOL is down -3.63% since last hour, down -8.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $78.21M. IDOL has a circulating supply of 902.40M coins and a max supply of 4.80B IDOL.
MEET48 Stats
What is the market cap of MEET48?
The current market cap of MEET48 is $14.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MEET48?
Currently, 3.47B of IDOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $56.61M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.22%.
What is the current price of MEET48?
The price of 1 MEET48 currently costs $0.02.
How many MEET48 are there?
The current circulating supply of MEET48 is 902.40M. This is the total amount of IDOL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MEET48?
MEET48 (IDOL) currently ranks 1360 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 14.78M
-8.22 %
#1360
$ 56.61M
900,000,000
