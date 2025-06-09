$0.0163 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.02 24h high $0.02

The live MEET48 price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.61M. The table above accurately updates our IDOL price in real time. The price of IDOL is down -3.63% since last hour, down -8.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 78.21M. IDOL has a circulating supply of 902.40M coins and a max supply of 4.80B IDOL .