$0.0613 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.06 24h high $0.06

The live The Invincible Game Token price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.24M. The table above accurately updates our IGGT price in real time. The price of IGGT is up 0.71% since last hour, down -2.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 61.29M. IGGT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B IGGT .