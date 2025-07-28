The Invincible Game TokenIGGT
The live The Invincible Game Token price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.24M. The table above accurately updates our IGGT price in real time. The price of IGGT is up 0.71% since last hour, down -2.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $61.29M. IGGT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B IGGT.
The Invincible Game Token Stats
What is the market cap of The Invincible Game Token?
The current market cap of The Invincible Game Token is $61.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of The Invincible Game Token?
Currently, 20.18M of IGGT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.24M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.46%.
What is the current price of The Invincible Game Token?
The price of 1 The Invincible Game Token currently costs $0.06.
How many The Invincible Game Token are there?
The current circulating supply of The Invincible Game Token is 1.00B. This is the total amount of IGGT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of The Invincible Game Token?
The Invincible Game Token (IGGT) currently ranks 722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 61.40M
-2.46 %
#722
$ 1.24M
1,000,000,000
