The live Infinitar Governance Token price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.59M. The table above accurately updates our IGT price in real time. The price of IGT is down -0.59% since last hour, down -0.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $202.51M. IGT has a circulating supply of 289.03M coins and a max supply of 1.00B IGT.

Infinitar Governance Token Stats

What is the market cap of Infinitar Governance Token?

The current market cap of Infinitar Governance Token is $58.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Infinitar Governance Token?

Currently, 17.71M of IGT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.05%.

What is the current price of Infinitar Governance Token?

The price of 1 Infinitar Governance Token currently costs $0.20.

How many Infinitar Governance Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Infinitar Governance Token is 289.03M. This is the total amount of IGT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Infinitar Governance Token?

Infinitar Governance Token (IGT) currently ranks 674 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

