ika

IkaIKA

Live Ika price updates and the latest Ika news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0278

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ika price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.59M. The table above accurately updates our IKA price in real time. The price of IKA is up 12.79% since last hour, up 12.79% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $277.75M. IKA has a circulating supply of 3.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B IKA.

Ika Stats

What is the market cap of Ika?

The current market cap of Ika is $76.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ika?

Currently, 309.41M of IKA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.79%.

What is the current price of Ika?

The price of 1 Ika currently costs $0.03.

How many Ika are there?

The current circulating supply of Ika is 3.00B. This is the total amount of IKA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ika?

Ika (IKA) currently ranks 621 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 76.99M

12.79 %

Market Cap Rank

#621

24H Volume

$ 8.59M

Circulating Supply

3,000,000,000

latest Ika news