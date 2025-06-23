$0.0085 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.004 24h high $0.008

The live IKUN price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.05M. The table above accurately updates our IKUN price in real time. The price of IKUN is up 57.31% since last hour, up 119.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 8.50M. IKUN has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B IKUN .