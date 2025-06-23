ikun

$0.0085

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.008

VS
USD
BTC

The live IKUN price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.05M. The table above accurately updates our IKUN price in real time. The price of IKUN is up 57.31% since last hour, up 119.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.50M. IKUN has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B IKUN.

IKUN Stats

What is the market cap of IKUN?

The current market cap of IKUN is $8.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of IKUN?

Currently, 594.18M of IKUN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 119.95%.

What is the current price of IKUN?

The price of 1 IKUN currently costs $0.008.

How many IKUN are there?

The current circulating supply of IKUN is 1.00B. This is the total amount of IKUN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of IKUN?

IKUN (IKUN) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.46M

119.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#1731

24H Volume

$ 5.05M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

