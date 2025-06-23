Imagen NetworkIMAGE
The live Imagen Network price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $110.56K. The table above accurately updates our IMAGE price in real time. The price of IMAGE is up 0.03% since last hour, up 93.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $97.95M. IMAGE has a circulating supply of 5.00B coins and a max supply of 5.00B IMAGE.
Imagen Network Stats
What is the market cap of Imagen Network?
The current market cap of Imagen Network is $97.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Imagen Network?
Currently, 5.64M of IMAGE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $110.56K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 93.75%.
What is the current price of Imagen Network?
The price of 1 Imagen Network currently costs $0.02.
How many Imagen Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Imagen Network is 5.00B. This is the total amount of IMAGE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Imagen Network?
Imagen Network (IMAGE) currently ranks 448 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.