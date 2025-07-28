imagine

$0.00986

The live IMAGINE price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.69M. The table above accurately updates our IMAGINE price in real time. The price of IMAGINE is up 87.03% since last hour, up 200.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.86M. IMAGINE has a circulating supply of 999.90M coins and a max supply of 999.90M IMAGINE.

What is the market cap of IMAGINE?

The current market cap of IMAGINE is $9.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of IMAGINE?

Currently, 982.86M of IMAGINE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.69M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 200.37%.

What is the current price of IMAGINE?

The price of 1 IMAGINE currently costs $0.01.

How many IMAGINE are there?

The current circulating supply of IMAGINE is 999.90M. This is the total amount of IMAGINE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of IMAGINE?

IMAGINE (IMAGINE) currently ranks 1705 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 9.70M

200.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1705

24H Volume

$ 9.69M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

