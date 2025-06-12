imf

International Meme FundIMF

Live International Meme Fund price updates and the latest International Meme Fund news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.288

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.29

VS
USD
BTC

The live International Meme Fund price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $198.06K. The table above accurately updates our IMF price in real time. The price of IMF is up 28.31% since last hour, up 63.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.51M. IMF has a circulating supply of 29.01M coins and a max supply of 33.00M IMF.

International Meme Fund Stats

What is the market cap of International Meme Fund?

The current market cap of International Meme Fund is $8.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of International Meme Fund?

Currently, 687.33K of IMF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $198.06K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 63.42%.

What is the current price of International Meme Fund?

The price of 1 International Meme Fund currently costs $0.29.

How many International Meme Fund are there?

The current circulating supply of International Meme Fund is 29.01M. This is the total amount of IMF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of International Meme Fund?

International Meme Fund (IMF) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.37M

63.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 198.06K

Circulating Supply

29,000,000

latest International Meme Fund news