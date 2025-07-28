in

$0.0754

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live INFINIT price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $14.25M. The table above accurately updates our IN price in real time. The price of IN is down -10.90% since last hour, down -18.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $75.44M. IN has a circulating supply of 228.33M coins and a max supply of 1.00B IN.

INFINIT Stats

What is the market cap of INFINIT?

The current market cap of INFINIT is $17.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of INFINIT?

Currently, 188.93M of IN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $14.25M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -18.57%.

What is the current price of INFINIT?

The price of 1 INFINIT currently costs $0.08.

How many INFINIT are there?

The current circulating supply of INFINIT is 228.33M. This is the total amount of IN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of INFINIT?

INFINIT (IN) currently ranks 1369 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.66M

-18.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1369

24H Volume

$ 14.25M

Circulating Supply

230,000,000

