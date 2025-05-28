indy

Indigo ProtocolINDY

Live Indigo Protocol price updates and the latest Indigo Protocol news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.93

24h high

$1.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live Indigo Protocol price today is $1.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $322.54K. The table above accurately updates our INDY price in real time. The price of INDY is down -0.99% since last hour, up 13.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.40M. INDY has a circulating supply of 17.50M coins and a max supply of 35.00M INDY.

Indigo Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Indigo Protocol?

The current market cap of Indigo Protocol is $19.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Indigo Protocol?

Currently, 294.02K of INDY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $322.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.88%.

What is the current price of Indigo Protocol?

The price of 1 Indigo Protocol currently costs $1.10.

How many Indigo Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Indigo Protocol is 17.50M. This is the total amount of INDY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Indigo Protocol?

Indigo Protocol (INDY) currently ranks 1218 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.22M

13.88 %

Market Cap Rank

#1218

24H Volume

$ 322.54K

Circulating Supply

17,000,000

latest Indigo Protocol news