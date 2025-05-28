init

$0.91

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.85

24h high

$0.91

The live Initia price today is $0.91 with a 24-hour trading volume of $126.73M. The table above accurately updates our INIT price in real time. The price of INIT is up 0.81% since last hour, up 2.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $910.21M. INIT has a circulating supply of 148.75M coins and a max supply of 1.00B INIT.

Initia Stats

What is the market cap of Initia?

The current market cap of Initia is $135.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Initia?

Currently, 139.23M of INIT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $126.73M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.57%.

What is the current price of Initia?

The price of 1 Initia currently costs $0.91.

How many Initia are there?

The current circulating supply of Initia is 148.75M. This is the total amount of INIT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Initia?

Initia (INIT) currently ranks 394 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 135.51M

2.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#394

24H Volume

$ 126.73M

Circulating Supply

150,000,000

