$14.77

$0

(0%)

24h low

$14.49

24h high

$15.32

The live Injective price today is $14.77 with a 24-hour trading volume of $174.18M. The table above accurately updates our INJ price in real time. The price of INJ is down -0.62% since last hour, down -2.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.48B. INJ has a circulating supply of 97.73M coins and a max supply of 100.00M INJ.

Injective Stats

What is the market cap of Injective?

The current market cap of Injective is $1.45B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Injective?

Currently, 11.79M of INJ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $174.18M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.95%.

What is the current price of Injective?

The price of 1 Injective currently costs $14.77.

How many Injective are there?

The current circulating supply of Injective is 97.73M. This is the total amount of INJ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Injective?

Injective (INJ) currently ranks 79 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 1.45B

-2.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#79

24H Volume

$ 174.18M

Circulating Supply

98,000,000

