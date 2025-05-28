insp

The live Inspect price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $263.78K. The table above accurately updates our INSP price in real time. The price of INSP is down -0.74% since last hour, down -2.70% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.96M. INSP has a circulating supply of 552.89M coins and a max supply of 1.00B INSP.

Inspect Stats

What is the market cap of Inspect?

The current market cap of Inspect is $11.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Inspect?

Currently, 12.59M of INSP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $263.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.70%.

What is the current price of Inspect?

The price of 1 Inspect currently costs $0.02.

How many Inspect are there?

The current circulating supply of Inspect is 552.89M. This is the total amount of INSP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Inspect?

Inspect (INSP) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.59M

-2.70 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 263.78K

Circulating Supply

550,000,000

