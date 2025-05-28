inter

The live Inter Milan Fan Token price today is $1.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.78M. The table above accurately updates our INTER price in real time. The price of INTER is down -1.20% since last hour, down -0.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.92M. INTER has a circulating supply of 9.26M coins and a max supply of 9.26M INTER.

What is the market cap of Inter Milan Fan Token?

The current market cap of Inter Milan Fan Token is $10.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Inter Milan Fan Token?

Currently, 2.36M of INTER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.78M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.34%.

What is the current price of Inter Milan Fan Token?

The price of 1 Inter Milan Fan Token currently costs $1.18.

How many Inter Milan Fan Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Inter Milan Fan Token is 9.26M. This is the total amount of INTER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Inter Milan Fan Token?

Inter Milan Fan Token (INTER) currently ranks 1554 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

