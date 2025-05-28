Inverse FinanceINV
Live Inverse Finance price updates and the latest Inverse Finance news.
price
$28.58
$0
(0%)
24h low
$27.42
24h high
$28.71
The live Inverse Finance price today is $28.58 with a 24-hour trading volume of $223.44K. The table above accurately updates our INV price in real time. The price of INV is down -0.41% since last hour, up 2.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.58M. INV has a circulating supply of 595.68K coins and a max supply of 615.00K INV.
Inverse Finance Stats
What is the market cap of Inverse Finance?
The current market cap of Inverse Finance is $17.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Inverse Finance?
Currently, 7.82K of INV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $223.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.68%.
What is the current price of Inverse Finance?
The price of 1 Inverse Finance currently costs $28.58.
How many Inverse Finance are there?
The current circulating supply of Inverse Finance is 595.68K. This is the total amount of INV that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Inverse Finance?
Inverse Finance (INV) currently ranks 1282 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 17.03M
2.68 %
#1282
$ 223.44K
600,000
