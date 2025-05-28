io

The live io.net price today is $0.98 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.07M. The table above accurately updates our IO price in real time. The price of IO is down -0.78% since last hour, down -0.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $783.80M. IO has a circulating supply of 159.71M coins and a max supply of 800.00M IO.

io.net Stats

What is the market cap of io.net?

The current market cap of io.net is $156.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of io.net?

Currently, 52.13M of IO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.07M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.45%.

What is the current price of io.net?

The price of 1 io.net currently costs $0.98.

How many io.net are there?

The current circulating supply of io.net is 159.71M. This is the total amount of IO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of io.net?

io.net (IO) currently ranks 368 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 156.52M

-0.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#368

24H Volume

$ 51.07M

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

