$4.34

$0

(0%)

24h low

$4.21

24h high

$4.42

VS
USD
BTC

The live Story price today is $4.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29.78M. The table above accurately updates our IP price in real time. The price of IP is up 0.31% since last hour, down -0.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.37B. IP has a circulating supply of 280.15M coins and a max supply of 1.01B IP.

Story Stats

What is the market cap of Story?

The current market cap of Story is $1.22B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Story?

Currently, 6.86M of IP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $29.78M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.62%.

What is the current price of Story?

The price of 1 Story currently costs $4.34.

How many Story are there?

The current circulating supply of Story is 280.15M. This is the total amount of IP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Story?

Story (IP) currently ranks 89 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.22B

-0.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#89

24H Volume

$ 29.78M

Circulating Supply

280,000,000

