$0.00422

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.004

VS
USD
BTC

The live IQ price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.92M. The table above accurately updates our IQ price in real time. The price of IQ is up 0.56% since last hour, down -1.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $91.20M. IQ has a circulating supply of 21.62B coins and a max supply of 21.62B IQ.

IQ Stats

What is the market cap of IQ?

The current market cap of IQ is $91.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of IQ?

Currently, 928.05M of IQ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.28%.

What is the current price of IQ?

The price of 1 IQ currently costs $0.004.

How many IQ are there?

The current circulating supply of IQ is 21.62B. This is the total amount of IQ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of IQ?

IQ (IQ) currently ranks 532 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 91.22M

-1.28 %

Market Cap Rank

#532

24H Volume

$ 3.92M

Circulating Supply

22,000,000,000

