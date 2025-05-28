IRISnet is a service infrastructure and protocol built using the Cosmos SDK and Tendermint consensus layer. The aims to be one of the first regional Cosmos network hubs outside of the Cosmos Hub. The IRIS Hub, an independent Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain, will serve as the "center" of the IRIS network that will connect the other zones within the IRIS network both to each other and to the greater Cosmos ecosystem. IRISnet's service infrastructure and modules for adjacent zones will aim to support DeFi applications.