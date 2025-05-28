iron

$0.12

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.12

24h high

$0.12

The live Iron Fish price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $119.08K. The table above accurately updates our IRON price in real time. The price of IRON is down -0.36% since last hour, down -1.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.64M. IRON has a circulating supply of 63.68M coins and a max supply of 63.73M IRON.

Iron Fish Stats

What is the market cap of Iron Fish?

The current market cap of Iron Fish is $7.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Iron Fish?

Currently, 993.26K of IRON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $119.08K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.10%.

What is the current price of Iron Fish?

The price of 1 Iron Fish currently costs $0.12.

How many Iron Fish are there?

The current circulating supply of Iron Fish is 63.68M. This is the total amount of IRON that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Iron Fish?

Iron Fish (IRON) currently ranks 1750 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.63M

-1.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1750

24H Volume

$ 119.08K

Circulating Supply

64,000,000

