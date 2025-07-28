ISLAND TokenISLAND
$0.0461
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.05
The live ISLAND Token price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.94M. The table above accurately updates our ISLAND price in real time. The price of ISLAND is down -1.13% since last hour, down -6.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $46.13M. ISLAND has a circulating supply of 161.02M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ISLAND.
ISLAND Token Stats
What is the market cap of ISLAND Token?
The current market cap of ISLAND Token is $7.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of ISLAND Token?
Currently, 42.16M of ISLAND were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.94M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.36%.
What is the current price of ISLAND Token?
The price of 1 ISLAND Token currently costs $0.05.
How many ISLAND Token are there?
The current circulating supply of ISLAND Token is 161.02M. This is the total amount of ISLAND that is available.
What is the relative popularity of ISLAND Token?
ISLAND Token (ISLAND) currently ranks 1752 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 7.43M
-6.36 %
#1752
$ 1.94M
160,000,000
