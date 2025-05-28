islm

Islamic CoinISLM

Live Islamic Coin price updates and the latest Islamic Coin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0315

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Islamic Coin price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $418.56K. The table above accurately updates our ISLM price in real time. The price of ISLM is up 0.56% since last hour, down -0.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $636.29M. ISLM has a circulating supply of 1.85B coins and a max supply of 20.21B ISLM.

Islamic Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Islamic Coin?

The current market cap of Islamic Coin is $58.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Islamic Coin?

Currently, 13.29M of ISLM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $418.56K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.64%.

What is the current price of Islamic Coin?

The price of 1 Islamic Coin currently costs $0.03.

How many Islamic Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Islamic Coin is 1.85B. This is the total amount of ISLM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Islamic Coin?

Islamic Coin (ISLM) currently ranks 676 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 58.11M

-0.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#676

24H Volume

$ 418.56K

Circulating Supply

1,800,000,000

latest Islamic Coin news