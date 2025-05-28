isp

price

$0.00129

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.001

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ispolink price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.01M. The table above accurately updates our ISP price in real time. The price of ISP is down -3.10% since last hour, up 4.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.13M. ISP has a circulating supply of 8.30B coins and a max supply of 9.39B ISP.

Ispolink Stats

What is the market cap of Ispolink?

The current market cap of Ispolink is $10.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ispolink?

Currently, 785.43M of ISP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.01M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.49%.

What is the current price of Ispolink?

The price of 1 Ispolink currently costs $0.001.

How many Ispolink are there?

The current circulating supply of Ispolink is 8.30B. This is the total amount of ISP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ispolink?

Ispolink (ISP) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.85M

4.49 %

Market Cap Rank

#1735

24H Volume

$ 1.01M

Circulating Supply

8,300,000,000

