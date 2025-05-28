Italian National Football Team Fan TokenITA
Live Italian National Football Team Fan Token price updates and the latest Italian National Football Team Fan Token news.
$0.491
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.47
24h high
$0.52
The live Italian National Football Team Fan Token price today is $0.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $243.90K. The table above accurately updates our ITA price in real time. The price of ITA is up 0.31% since last hour, up 1.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.74M. ITA has a circulating supply of 29.98M coins and a max supply of 29.99M ITA.
Italian National Football Team Fan Token Stats
What is the market cap of Italian National Football Team Fan Token?
The current market cap of Italian National Football Team Fan Token is $14.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Italian National Football Team Fan Token?
Currently, 496.28K of ITA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $243.90K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.84%.
What is the current price of Italian National Football Team Fan Token?
The price of 1 Italian National Football Team Fan Token currently costs $0.49.
How many Italian National Football Team Fan Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Italian National Football Team Fan Token is 29.98M. This is the total amount of ITA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Italian National Football Team Fan Token?
Italian National Football Team Fan Token (ITA) currently ranks 1466 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 14.74M
1.84 %
#1466
$ 243.90K
30,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
