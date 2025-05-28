italianrot

The live Italian Brainrot price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.36M. The table above accurately updates our ITALIANROT price in real time. The price of ITALIANROT is up 8.62% since last hour, down -2.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.87M. ITALIANROT has a circulating supply of 999.87M coins and a max supply of 999.87M ITALIANROT.

What is the market cap of Italian Brainrot?

The current market cap of Italian Brainrot is $8.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Italian Brainrot?

Currently, 491.08M of ITALIANROT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.63%.

What is the current price of Italian Brainrot?

The price of 1 Italian Brainrot currently costs $0.009.

How many Italian Brainrot are there?

The current circulating supply of Italian Brainrot is 999.87M. This is the total amount of ITALIANROT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Italian Brainrot?

Italian Brainrot (ITALIANROT) currently ranks 1684 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

