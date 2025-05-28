itc

ITCITC

Live ITC price updates and the latest ITC news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00917

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live ITC price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $57.32K. The table above accurately updates our ITC price in real time. The price of ITC is down -0.51% since last hour, up 25.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.30M. ITC has a circulating supply of 87.21M coins and a max supply of 360.00M ITC.

ITC Stats

What is the market cap of ITC?

The current market cap of ITC is $793.13K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ITC?

Currently, 6.25M of ITC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $57.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 25.22%.

What is the current price of ITC?

The price of 1 ITC currently costs $0.009.

How many ITC are there?

The current circulating supply of ITC is 87.21M. This is the total amount of ITC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ITC?

ITC (ITC) currently ranks 583 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 793.13K

25.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#583

24H Volume

$ 57.32K

Circulating Supply

87,000,000

latest ITC news