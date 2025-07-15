iusd

InfiniFi USDIUSD

Live InfiniFi USD price updates and the latest InfiniFi USD news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.999

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live InfiniFi USD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $134.15K. The table above accurately updates our IUSD price in real time. The price of IUSD is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $58.37M. IUSD has a circulating supply of 58.43M coins and a max supply of 58.43M IUSD.

InfiniFi USD Stats

What is the market cap of InfiniFi USD?

The current market cap of InfiniFi USD is $58.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of InfiniFi USD?

Currently, 134.27K of IUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $134.15K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.05%.

What is the current price of InfiniFi USD?

The price of 1 InfiniFi USD currently costs $1.00.

How many InfiniFi USD are there?

The current circulating supply of InfiniFi USD is 58.43M. This is the total amount of IUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of InfiniFi USD?

InfiniFi USD (IUSD) currently ranks 693 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 58.37M

-0.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#693

24H Volume

$ 134.15K

Circulating Supply

58,000,000

latest InfiniFi USD news