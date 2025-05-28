ivfun

$0.00867

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Invest Zone price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.98M. The table above accurately updates our IVFUN price in real time. The price of IVFUN is up 1.08% since last hour, up 38.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.67M. IVFUN has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B IVFUN.

Invest Zone Stats

What is the market cap of Invest Zone?

The current market cap of Invest Zone is $8.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Invest Zone?

Currently, 458.88M of IVFUN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.98M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 38.91%.

What is the current price of Invest Zone?

The price of 1 Invest Zone currently costs $0.009.

How many Invest Zone are there?

The current circulating supply of Invest Zone is 1.00B. This is the total amount of IVFUN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Invest Zone?

Invest Zone (IVFUN) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.78M

38.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 3.98M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

