IXSIXS
Live IXS price updates and the latest IXS news.
price
sponsored by
$0.165
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.16
24h high
$0.19
The live IXS price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $211.32K. The table above accurately updates our IXS price in real time. The price of IXS is down -2.26% since last hour, down -10.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.79M. IXS has a circulating supply of 180.00M coins and a max supply of 180.00M IXS.
IXS Stats
What is the market cap of IXS?
The current market cap of IXS is $29.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of IXS?
Currently, 1.28M of IXS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $211.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.19%.
What is the current price of IXS?
The price of 1 IXS currently costs $0.17.
How many IXS are there?
The current circulating supply of IXS is 180.00M. This is the total amount of IXS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of IXS?
IXS (IXS) currently ranks 985 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 29.77M
-10.19 %
#985
$ 211.32K
180,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/