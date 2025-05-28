ixs

$0.165

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.16

24h high

$0.19

VS
USD
BTC

The live IXS price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $211.32K. The table above accurately updates our IXS price in real time. The price of IXS is down -2.26% since last hour, down -10.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.79M. IXS has a circulating supply of 180.00M coins and a max supply of 180.00M IXS.

IXS Stats

What is the market cap of IXS?

The current market cap of IXS is $29.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of IXS?

Currently, 1.28M of IXS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $211.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.19%.

What is the current price of IXS?

The price of 1 IXS currently costs $0.17.

How many IXS are there?

The current circulating supply of IXS is 180.00M. This is the total amount of IXS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of IXS?

IXS (IXS) currently ranks 985 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 29.77M

-10.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#985

24H Volume

$ 211.32K

Circulating Supply

180,000,000

