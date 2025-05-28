ixt

Planet IXIXT

Live Planet IX price updates and the latest Planet IX news.

price

$0.0884

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live Planet IX price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $42.98K. The table above accurately updates our IXT price in real time. The price of IXT is down -0.15% since last hour, down -0.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.54M. IXT has a circulating supply of 142.63M coins and a max supply of 153.26M IXT.

Planet IX Stats

What is the market cap of Planet IX?

The current market cap of Planet IX is $12.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Planet IX?

Currently, 486.31K of IXT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $42.98K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.77%.

What is the current price of Planet IX?

The price of 1 Planet IX currently costs $0.09.

How many Planet IX are there?

The current circulating supply of Planet IX is 142.63M. This is the total amount of IXT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Planet IX?

Planet IX (IXT) currently ranks 1440 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.61M

-0.77 %

Market Cap Rank

#1440

24H Volume

$ 42.98K

Circulating Supply

140,000,000

