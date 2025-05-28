IzzyIZZY
Live Izzy price updates and the latest Izzy news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000139
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000006
24h high
$0.00002
The live Izzy price today is $0.00001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.21M. The table above accurately updates our IZZY price in real time. The price of IZZY is up 6.45% since last hour, up 78.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.84M. IZZY has a circulating supply of 420.69B coins and a max supply of 420.69B IZZY.
Izzy Stats
What is the market cap of Izzy?
The current market cap of Izzy is $6.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Izzy?
Currently, 159.00B of IZZY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.21M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 78.71%.
What is the current price of Izzy?
The price of 1 Izzy currently costs $0.00001.
How many Izzy are there?
The current circulating supply of Izzy is 420.69B. This is the total amount of IZZY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Izzy?
Izzy (IZZY) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.21M
78.71 %
#1736
$ 2.21M
420,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/