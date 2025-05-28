izzy

$0.0000139

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000006

24h high

$0.00002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Izzy price today is $0.00001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.21M. The table above accurately updates our IZZY price in real time. The price of IZZY is up 6.45% since last hour, up 78.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.84M. IZZY has a circulating supply of 420.69B coins and a max supply of 420.69B IZZY.

Izzy Stats

What is the market cap of Izzy?

The current market cap of Izzy is $6.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Izzy?

Currently, 159.00B of IZZY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.21M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 78.71%.

What is the current price of Izzy?

The price of 1 Izzy currently costs $0.00001.

How many Izzy are there?

The current circulating supply of Izzy is 420.69B. This is the total amount of IZZY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Izzy?

Izzy (IZZY) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.21M

78.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 2.21M

Circulating Supply

420,000,000,000

