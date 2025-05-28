j

JamboJ

Live Jambo price updates and the latest Jambo news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.225

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.22

24h high

$0.23

VS
USD
BTC

The live Jambo price today is $0.22 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.02M. The table above accurately updates our J price in real time. The price of J is up 1.32% since last hour, up 0.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $224.58M. J has a circulating supply of 161.01M coins and a max supply of 1.00B J.

Jambo Stats

What is the market cap of Jambo?

The current market cap of Jambo is $36.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Jambo?

Currently, 17.90M of J were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.23%.

What is the current price of Jambo?

The price of 1 Jambo currently costs $0.22.

How many Jambo are there?

The current circulating supply of Jambo is 161.01M. This is the total amount of J that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Jambo?

Jambo (J) currently ranks 869 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 36.11M

0.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#869

24H Volume

$ 4.02M

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

latest Jambo news