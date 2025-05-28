J3FF by VirtualsJ3FF
Live J3FF by Virtuals price updates and the latest J3FF by Virtuals news.
price
$0.00769
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.01
The live J3FF by Virtuals price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $341.88K. The table above accurately updates our J3FF price in real time. The price of J3FF is up 74.98% since last hour, up 81.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.69M. J3FF has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B J3FF.
J3FF by Virtuals Stats
What is the market cap of J3FF by Virtuals?
The current market cap of J3FF by Virtuals is $14.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of J3FF by Virtuals?
Currently, 44.43M of J3FF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $341.88K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 81.15%.
What is the current price of J3FF by Virtuals?
The price of 1 J3FF by Virtuals currently costs $0.008.
How many J3FF by Virtuals are there?
The current circulating supply of J3FF by Virtuals is 1.00B. This is the total amount of J3FF that is available.
What is the relative popularity of J3FF by Virtuals?
J3FF by Virtuals (J3FF) currently ranks 1434 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 14.90M
81.15 %
#1434
$ 341.88K
1,000,000,000
