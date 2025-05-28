jager

Jager HunterJAGER

Live Jager Hunter price updates and the latest Jager Hunter news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00000000121

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0000000008

24h high

$0.000000001

VS
USD
BTC

The live Jager Hunter price today is $0.000000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.04M. The table above accurately updates our JAGER price in real time. The price of JAGER is down -6.83% since last hour, up 42.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.65M. JAGER has a circulating supply of 14,600.00T coins and a max supply of 14,600.00T JAGER.

Jager Hunter Stats

What is the market cap of Jager Hunter?

The current market cap of Jager Hunter is $17.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Jager Hunter?

Currently, 3345.09T of JAGER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.04M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 42.77%.

What is the current price of Jager Hunter?

The price of 1 Jager Hunter currently costs $0.000000001.

How many Jager Hunter are there?

The current circulating supply of Jager Hunter is 14,600.00T. This is the total amount of JAGER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Jager Hunter?

Jager Hunter (JAGER) currently ranks 1270 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.63M

42.77 %

Market Cap Rank

#1270

24H Volume

$ 4.04M

Circulating Supply

15,000,000,000,000,000

latest Jager Hunter news