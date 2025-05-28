jam

$0.00112

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live JAM price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21.26K. The table above accurately updates our JAM price in real time. The price of JAM is down -51.55% since last hour, down -3.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.49M. JAM has a circulating supply of 4.00B coins and a max supply of 4.00B JAM.

JAM Stats

What is the market cap of JAM?

The current market cap of JAM is $9.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of JAM?

Currently, 18.94M of JAM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $21.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.34%.

What is the current price of JAM?

The price of 1 JAM currently costs $0.001.

How many JAM are there?

The current circulating supply of JAM is 4.00B. This is the total amount of JAM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of JAM?

JAM (JAM) currently ranks 1668 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.09M

-3.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1668

24H Volume

$ 21.26K

Circulating Supply

4,000,000,000

