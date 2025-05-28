janet

JanetJANET

Live Janet price updates and the latest Janet news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00591

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Janet price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.57M. The table above accurately updates our JANET price in real time. The price of JANET is up 1.61% since last hour, down -11.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.91M. JANET has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B JANET.

Janet Stats

What is the market cap of Janet?

The current market cap of Janet is $6.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Janet?

Currently, 773.21M of JANET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.57M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -11.25%.

What is the current price of Janet?

The price of 1 Janet currently costs $0.006.

How many Janet are there?

The current circulating supply of Janet is 1.00B. This is the total amount of JANET that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Janet?

Janet (JANET) currently ranks 1707 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.52M

-11.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1707

24H Volume

$ 4.57M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Janet news