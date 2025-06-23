$0.0133 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.01 24h high $0.01

The live Janitor price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.58M. The table above accurately updates our JANITOR price in real time. The price of JANITOR is up 3.29% since last hour, up 7.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 13.29M. JANITOR has a circulating supply of 900.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B JANITOR .