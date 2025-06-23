JanitorJANITOR
Live Janitor price updates and the latest Janitor news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0133
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.01
The live Janitor price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25.58M. The table above accurately updates our JANITOR price in real time. The price of JANITOR is up 3.29% since last hour, up 7.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.29M. JANITOR has a circulating supply of 900.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B JANITOR.
Janitor Stats
What is the market cap of Janitor?
The current market cap of Janitor is $12.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Janitor?
Currently, 1.92B of JANITOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $25.58M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.57%.
What is the current price of Janitor?
The price of 1 Janitor currently costs $0.01.
How many Janitor are there?
The current circulating supply of Janitor is 900.00M. This is the total amount of JANITOR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Janitor?
Janitor (JANITOR) currently ranks 1456 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.08M
7.57 %
#1456
$ 25.58M
900,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.