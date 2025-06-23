janitor

JanitorJANITOR

Live Janitor price updates and the latest Janitor news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0133

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Janitor price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25.58M. The table above accurately updates our JANITOR price in real time. The price of JANITOR is up 3.29% since last hour, up 7.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.29M. JANITOR has a circulating supply of 900.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B JANITOR.

Janitor Stats

What is the market cap of Janitor?

The current market cap of Janitor is $12.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Janitor?

Currently, 1.92B of JANITOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $25.58M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.57%.

What is the current price of Janitor?

The price of 1 Janitor currently costs $0.01.

How many Janitor are there?

The current circulating supply of Janitor is 900.00M. This is the total amount of JANITOR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Janitor?

Janitor (JANITOR) currently ranks 1456 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.08M

7.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1456

24H Volume

$ 25.58M

Circulating Supply

900,000,000

latest Janitor news