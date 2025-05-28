jellyjelly

$0.0317

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

The live Jelly-My-Jelly price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.39M. The table above accurately updates our JELLYJELLY price in real time. The price of JELLYJELLY is down -0.51% since last hour, up 0.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $31.68M. JELLYJELLY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B JELLYJELLY.

Jelly-My-Jelly Stats

What is the market cap of Jelly-My-Jelly?

The current market cap of Jelly-My-Jelly is $31.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Jelly-My-Jelly?

Currently, 359.47M of JELLYJELLY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.39M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.62%.

What is the current price of Jelly-My-Jelly?

The price of 1 Jelly-My-Jelly currently costs $0.03.

How many Jelly-My-Jelly are there?

The current circulating supply of Jelly-My-Jelly is 1.00B. This is the total amount of JELLYJELLY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Jelly-My-Jelly?

Jelly-My-Jelly (JELLYJELLY) currently ranks 954 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 31.68M

0.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#954

24H Volume

$ 11.39M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

