The live Caitlyn Jenner price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $982.32K. The table above accurately updates our JENNER price in real time. The price of JENNER is down -16.05% since last hour, down -24.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.26M. JENNER has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B JENNER.

Caitlyn Jenner Stats

What is the market cap of Caitlyn Jenner?

The current market cap of Caitlyn Jenner is $5.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Caitlyn Jenner?

Currently, 230.46M of JENNER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $982.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -24.82%.

What is the current price of Caitlyn Jenner?

The price of 1 Caitlyn Jenner currently costs $0.004.

How many Caitlyn Jenner are there?

The current circulating supply of Caitlyn Jenner is 1.00B. This is the total amount of JENNER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Caitlyn Jenner?

Caitlyn Jenner (JENNER) currently ranks 1707 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.22M

-24.82 %

Market Cap Rank

#1707

24H Volume

$ 982.32K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

