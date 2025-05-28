jet

$0.0424

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live JET price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $65.87K. The table above accurately updates our JET price in real time. The price of JET is up 324.51% since last hour, down -27.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $72.09M. JET has a circulating supply of 156.26M coins and a max supply of 1.70B JET.

JET Stats

What is the market cap of JET?

The current market cap of JET is $6.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of JET?

Currently, 1.55M of JET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $65.87K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -27.25%.

What is the current price of JET?

The price of 1 JET currently costs $0.04.

How many JET are there?

The current circulating supply of JET is 156.26M. This is the total amount of JET that is available.

What is the relative popularity of JET?

JET (JET) currently ranks 981 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.62M

-27.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#981

24H Volume

$ 65.87K

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

