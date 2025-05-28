JETT CRYPTOJETT
$0.169
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.17
24h high
$0.19
The live JETT CRYPTO price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $103.16K. The table above accurately updates our JETT price in real time. The price of JETT is down -0.00% since last hour, down -9.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.87M. JETT has a circulating supply of 73.40M coins and a max supply of 100.00M JETT.
JETT CRYPTO Stats
What is the market cap of JETT CRYPTO?
The current market cap of JETT CRYPTO is $12.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of JETT CRYPTO?
Currently, 611.38K of JETT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $103.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.75%.
What is the current price of JETT CRYPTO?
The price of 1 JETT CRYPTO currently costs $0.17.
How many JETT CRYPTO are there?
The current circulating supply of JETT CRYPTO is 73.40M. This is the total amount of JETT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of JETT CRYPTO?
JETT CRYPTO (JETT) currently ranks 1481 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.39M
-9.75 %
#1481
$ 103.16K
73,000,000
