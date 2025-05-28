jetton

$0.187

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.20

The live JetTon Games price today is $0.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $91.75K. The table above accurately updates our JETTON price in real time. The price of JETTON is down -0.49% since last hour, up 1.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.68M. JETTON has a circulating supply of 54.06M coins and a max supply of 83.74M JETTON.

JetTon Games Stats

What is the market cap of JetTon Games?

The current market cap of JetTon Games is $10.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of JetTon Games?

Currently, 490.02K of JETTON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $91.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.86%.

What is the current price of JetTon Games?

The price of 1 JetTon Games currently costs $0.19.

How many JetTon Games are there?

The current circulating supply of JetTon Games is 54.06M. This is the total amount of JETTON that is available.

What is the relative popularity of JetTon Games?

JetTon Games (JETTON) currently ranks 1596 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.14M

1.86 %

Market Cap Rank

#1596

24H Volume

$ 91.75K

Circulating Supply

54,000,000

