$0.0775

The live Jiffpom price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.99M. The table above accurately updates our JIFF price in real time. The price of JIFF is down -17.11% since last hour, down -9.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.71M. JIFF has a circulating supply of 99.49M coins and a max supply of 99.49M JIFF.

Jiffpom Stats

What is the market cap of Jiffpom?

The current market cap of Jiffpom is $9.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Jiffpom?

Currently, 38.60M of JIFF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.99M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.17%.

What is the current price of Jiffpom?

The price of 1 Jiffpom currently costs $0.08.

How many Jiffpom are there?

The current circulating supply of Jiffpom is 99.49M. This is the total amount of JIFF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Jiffpom?

Jiffpom (JIFF) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.20M

-9.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 2.99M

Circulating Supply

99,000,000

