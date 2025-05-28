jitosol

$208.31

24h low

$204.16

24h high

$210.86

The live Jito Staked SOL price today is $208.31 with a 24-hour trading volume of $39.88M. The table above accurately updates our JITOSOL price in real time. The price of JITOSOL is up 0.42% since last hour, down -0.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.15B. JITOSOL has a circulating supply of 15.14M coins and a max supply of 15.14M JITOSOL.

Jito Staked SOL Stats

What is the market cap of Jito Staked SOL?

The current market cap of Jito Staked SOL is $3.16B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Jito Staked SOL?

Currently, 191.47K of JITOSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $39.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.64%.

What is the current price of Jito Staked SOL?

The price of 1 Jito Staked SOL currently costs $208.31.

How many Jito Staked SOL are there?

The current circulating supply of Jito Staked SOL is 15.14M. This is the total amount of JITOSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Jito Staked SOL?

Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL) currently ranks 43 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.16B

-0.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#43

24H Volume

$ 39.88M

Circulating Supply

15,000,000

