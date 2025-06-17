jkl

The live Jackal Protocol price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.09K. The table above accurately updates our JKL price in real time. The price of JKL is down -5.85% since last hour, up 19.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.92M. JKL has a circulating supply of 118.43M coins and a max supply of 160.42M JKL.

Jackal Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Jackal Protocol?

The current market cap of Jackal Protocol is $8.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Jackal Protocol?

Currently, 835.79K of JKL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $62.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.56%.

What is the current price of Jackal Protocol?

The price of 1 Jackal Protocol currently costs $0.07.

How many Jackal Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Jackal Protocol is 118.43M. This is the total amount of JKL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Jackal Protocol?

Jackal Protocol (JKL) currently ranks 1656 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.81M

19.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1656

24H Volume

$ 62.09K

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

