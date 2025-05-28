jlp

Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider TokenJLP

Live Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token price updates and the latest Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token news.

price

$4.63

$0

(0%)

24h low

$4.58

24h high

$4.66

The live Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token price today is $4.63 with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.05M. The table above accurately updates our JLP price in real time. The price of JLP is down -0.00% since last hour, up 0.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.61B. JLP has a circulating supply of 346.90M coins and a max supply of 346.90M JLP.

Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token Stats

What is the market cap of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token?

The current market cap of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token is $1.61B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token?

Currently, 10.59M of JLP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $49.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.14%.

What is the current price of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token?

The price of 1 Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token currently costs $4.63.

How many Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token is 346.90M. This is the total amount of JLP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token?

Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token (JLP) currently ranks 75 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.61B

0.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#75

24H Volume

$ 49.05M

Circulating Supply

350,000,000

